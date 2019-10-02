|
|
|
Candace M. Wheedleton Allebach of Rhodesdale, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford Delaware, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was 51 and the daughter of John Wheedleton and Linda Marshall Wheedleton.
Born July 23, 1968 in Seaford, Delaware and graduated from North Dorchester High School, Candi attended Lebanon Valley College where she earned a Bachelors degree in Music Education. She went on to become a music educator for Dorchester County Public Schools for 28 years, and also earned a Masters degree from University of Maryland.
Candi married the love of her life, Edward D. Allebach on September 28, 1991.
She was an integral part of the music programs at Union United Methodist Church in Bridgeville, Delaware. She loved being a member of the praise team, as well as choir director leading multiple cantata's and special programs to enhance the life of the church. Candi also enjoyed, gardening, camping, riding motorcycles, the beach, listening to classical music, and attending musical theatre.
She is survived by her husband, Edward D. Allebach, her children, Jacob Allebach, and Jonathan Allebach, her parents, John and Linda Wheedleton, her siblings and their families, Chris Wheedleton, Chandra Xenides (Adam), Courtney Carter (Jimmy), and Matt Wheedleton (Casey), close friends, Laura Lee Mitchell and Michelle Hurley, and the following nieces and nephews: Sarah and Trevor Wheedleton (Chris), Hunter and Harlie Knox (Chandra), Nora and Sarah Xenides (Chandra), Gabe and Emma Carter (Courtney), and Lilyanne, James, and Jace Wheedleton (Matt).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:30 am at Union United Methodist Church in Bridgeville, Delaware with Pastor Jim Penuel officiating. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 - 10:30 prior to the start of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Candace M. Allebach Heart for Music Scholarship Fund, executed by Citizens Bank, P.O. Box 5946 Allen Road Rhodesdale, Maryland 21659.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019