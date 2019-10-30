|
Capt. Harry Mitchell Davidson, 90, passed away on October 28, 2019 at Univeristy of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD.
Born on May 18, 1929, he was the son of the late Phillip Thomas Davidson and Pauline Emmaline Jackson Davidson, where he grew up on their family farm. He was a farmer and a lifelong waterman. Harry loved to spend his time out on the water crabbing, fishingand hunting waterfowl. At a young age, Harry began to write music about his time on the Chesapeake Bay and his stories and songs were featured in the MPT documentary "Storyline" series aired by PBS in 2018.
Harry is survived by his children Kimberly Davidson of Chester, MD; Harry Davidson II of Chester, MD; Susan Hamburger (Sidney) of Roseland, NJ; Linda Cosentino (Michael) of Argyle, TX; Joseph Davidson of Baltimore, MD; Jean Jacklin (Joseph) of Annapolis,MD; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brother Thomas Davidson of Denton, MD; and sister Louise Price of Stevensville, MD. He was predeceased by his wife Rose Mary Davidson; brothers Fountain Davidson; Phillip T. Davidson; and sister Phyllis Pippin.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4-6 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. A Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 am at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD. Burialwill follow in Stevensville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Queen Anne County Waterman's Association, 108 Spruce Dr Queen Anne MD 21657
Published in The Star Democrat from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019