Carl Ellwood Swartz passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home in Cordova, MD. He had just recently celebrated his 85th birthday.
Elwood and Pop-Pop as he was known and loved by many, was born on July 23, 1935 in Cordova, MD. He was the son of the late Carl E. and Nellie Wooters Swartz. He worked for the Maryland State Highway Administration in Easton, MD for many years on the paint truck. Many knew him from his love of bartending at the Blue Lantern in Cordova.
Elwood's greatest joy in life was his family and he loved them dearly and took great pride in spoiling his grandchildren. He loved all the children he came into contact with over the years.
He was a kind man, always willing to help his friends and neighbors, whether cutting their grass, getting their newspaper or whatever they needed.
Elwood is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jeanette Schmitt Swartz. Along with his five children; Bonnie Foster (Kenny) of Georgia, Tuffy Swartz of Utah, Patty Blunt of Greensboro, MD, Brenda Forbes Butler (Mike) of Cordova, MD, Carla S. Callahan (Howard) of Cordova, MD. His grandchildren; Lisa Haley (Larry), Timmy Foster (Autumn), Jason Swartz (Sandy), Cathy Jo Sherwood, Ryan Forbes (Jocelyn), Buddy Callahan (Julie), Jennifer Meintzer (Jeff), and Robbie Callahan (Katie). His great-grandchildren; Nikki Swartz, Renee Swartz, Josh Swartz, Samantha Tuten, Kayla Haley, Tyler Haley, Heather Horney, Katie Horney, Anna Foster, Jessica Foster, Calvin Truong, Whitley Forbes, Henry Callahan, Georgia Forbes, Harper Callahan, CJ Swartz, Kennedy Callahan, Evie Meintzer, Clay Callahan and another precious one due in February and many great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also, siblings; Ruth Rose of Cambridge, MD, Betty Powell of Richmond, VA and Agnes Blades of Easton, MD. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Woody Forbes, grandchildren, April Foster and Christopher Callahan.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 6-8 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be private.
Everyone knew Elwood was a country boy at heart, so attire will be casual, and masks are required.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cordova Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 102, Cordova, MD 21625, and Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.
