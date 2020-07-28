1/1
Carl Elwood Swartz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Ellwood Swartz passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home in Cordova, MD. He had just recently celebrated his 85th birthday.

Elwood and Pop-Pop as he was known and loved by many, was born on July 23, 1935 in Cordova, MD. He was the son of the late Carl E. and Nellie Wooters Swartz. He worked for the Maryland State Highway Administration in Easton, MD for many years on the paint truck. Many knew him from his love of bartending at the Blue Lantern in Cordova.

Elwood's greatest joy in life was his family and he loved them dearly and took great pride in spoiling his grandchildren. He loved all the children he came into contact with over the years.

He was a kind man, always willing to help his friends and neighbors, whether cutting their grass, getting their newspaper or whatever they needed.

Elwood is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jeanette Schmitt Swartz. Along with his five children; Bonnie Foster (Kenny) of Georgia, Tuffy Swartz of Utah, Patty Blunt of Greensboro, MD, Brenda Forbes Butler (Mike) of Cordova, MD, Carla S. Callahan (Howard) of Cordova, MD. His grandchildren; Lisa Haley (Larry), Timmy Foster (Autumn), Jason Swartz (Sandy), Cathy Jo Sherwood, Ryan Forbes (Jocelyn), Buddy Callahan (Julie), Jennifer Meintzer (Jeff), and Robbie Callahan (Katie). His great-grandchildren; Nikki Swartz, Renee Swartz, Josh Swartz, Samantha Tuten, Kayla Haley, Tyler Haley, Heather Horney, Katie Horney, Anna Foster, Jessica Foster, Calvin Truong, Whitley Forbes, Henry Callahan, Georgia Forbes, Harper Callahan, CJ Swartz, Kennedy Callahan, Evie Meintzer, Clay Callahan and another precious one due in February and many great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also, siblings; Ruth Rose of Cambridge, MD, Betty Powell of Richmond, VA and Agnes Blades of Easton, MD. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Woody Forbes, grandchildren, April Foster and Christopher Callahan.

There will be a visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 6-8 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be private.

Everyone knew Elwood was a country boy at heart, so attire will be casual, and masks are required.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cordova Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 102, Cordova, MD 21625, and Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.

For condolences and to sign the online guest book, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved