Carl F. Doll, 83, died on Sept 23, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, to Karl and Anna Elisabeth Doll. Carl spent his life building a family and volunteering. He spent his youth and career in Blue Bell before retiring to Royal Oak, Maryland to pursue his passions of boating and cars.
He is preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Carl Doll in 2005. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years Nannie Lou (Caldwell) and is the devoted father of Walker Scott and Christina (Podrost) of Warrington; David and Ann Marie of Blue Bell; Paul and Brenda (Shaw) of Gwynedd Valley, and his daughter in law Cheryl (Kousen) of Dresher. He is the loving grandfather of Elizabeth, Jessica, Josh, Jagger, Alena, and Kyle.
A graduate of Ambler High School (1954) and Lehigh University (1958) where he was a Vice President of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He was a Captain in the US Army Reserve and worked for PJM Interconnection of Valley Forge for 35 years, and was a past member of the Ambler Presbyterian Church, Wissahickon School Board, Aspen Wye Fellows, and former president of the Kiwanis Club of Ambler, Chief of YMCA Indian Guides, Chairman of Whitpain Township Park & Recreation Board, and long-time member and president of the Bay County Antique Car Club.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday Sept 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Saturday from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Anton B. Urban Funeral Home 1111 S. Bethlehem Pk. Ambler, PA and to his Funeral Service on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment in George Washington Memorial Park.
Remembrances in his name to the , 1818 Market St., Ste 2820 Philadelphia, PA 19103
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019