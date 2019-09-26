Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Doll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl F. Doll


1936 - 2019
Send Flowers
Carl F. Doll Obituary
Carl F. Doll, 83, died on Sept 23, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, to Karl and Anna Elisabeth Doll. Carl spent his life building a family and volunteering. He spent his youth and career in Blue Bell before retiring to Royal Oak, Maryland to pursue his passions of boating and cars.

He is preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Carl Doll in 2005. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years Nannie Lou (Caldwell) and is the devoted father of Walker Scott and Christina (Podrost) of Warrington; David and Ann Marie of Blue Bell; Paul and Brenda (Shaw) of Gwynedd Valley, and his daughter in law Cheryl (Kousen) of Dresher. He is the loving grandfather of Elizabeth, Jessica, Josh, Jagger, Alena, and Kyle.

A graduate of Ambler High School (1954) and Lehigh University (1958) where he was a Vice President of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He was a Captain in the US Army Reserve and worked for PJM Interconnection of Valley Forge for 35 years, and was a past member of the Ambler Presbyterian Church, Wissahickon School Board, Aspen Wye Fellows, and former president of the Kiwanis Club of Ambler, Chief of YMCA Indian Guides, Chairman of Whitpain Township Park & Recreation Board, and long-time member and president of the Bay County Antique Car Club.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday Sept 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Saturday from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Anton B. Urban Funeral Home 1111 S. Bethlehem Pk. Ambler, PA and to his Funeral Service on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment in George Washington Memorial Park.

Remembrances in his name to the , 1818 Market St., Ste 2820 Philadelphia, PA 19103

Photos and tributes can be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.