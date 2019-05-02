EASTON - Dr. Carl James Sindermann of Easton, MD, died April 26, 2019, at the age of 96.

A respected marine biology research scientist and author, and a World War II veteran, Dr. Sindermann was born in North Adams, Massachusetts, on August 28, 1922. He served as a Medic in the Army during WWII, after marrying his wife Joan in 1943. He received his PhD in Biology from Harvard University in 1953, then taught at Harvard Medical School and Brandeis University in Boston. In 1956, he left teaching to become a marine biology research scientist in Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

Dr. Sindermann came to the Easton area in 1963 to become the director of the new Marine Biology Research Laboratory in Oxford. He went on to serve as the director of research laboratories in Miami, Florida, and Sandy Hook, New Jersey. In 1990, he returned to the Oxford lab and retired in Easton in 2010.

During his long career, he received many professional awards, and authored 26 books that ranged from marine biology research to books on coastal pollution, aquaculture, and many facets of being a scientist and research laboratory director.

He was preceded in death in 2015 by his wife of 72 years, Joan Provencher Sindermann. He is survived by five children - daughters: Nancy Sweet, of Bolinas, California; Jeanne Kennedy, of Lynnwood, Washington; sons: James, Dana and Carl Sindermann, of Easton, MD; as well as 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

A private family memorial will be held at the Veterans Cemetery.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 5, 2019