Carl Webster Griebel, affectionately known as "Mr. Carl" of McDaniel, Maryland, passed away on October 27, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was 77.
Born November 12, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland to parents Charles and Bert Griebel, Carl grew up on The Alameda and graduated high school in 1960 from Baltimore City College. He then attended a semester or two of community college, but his real passion was boats. Spending childhood summers at Steedman's Point on the Magothy River, he started off by caring for a small fleet of wooden dinghies that his grandfather, Webster West Griebel accumulated for Carl and the other grandkids. At age 16, Carl took a job looking after a 65 foot Trumpy motor yacht, "Corsair" which he captained around the Chesapeake Bay and eventually up to New York Harbor in 1961.
Throughout the 1960's and early 1970's Carl lived and worked in Annapolis, MD honing his skills in the marine industry. In 1968, he and a former business partner started Severn Marine Services, Inc. which was initially a mobile marine business. They made house calls for in-water boat maintenance, repairs and also assisted with the set up/break down of the first, and following forty, annual United States Boat Shows. Severn Marine based out of a rented boat shop in Eastport until purchasing Fluharty's Boatyard in 1976, a full service facility in Tilghman Island, which Carl and subsequently, his wife Tony, have operated ever since.
Carl is predeceased by both his parents and older brother, Chuck Griebel, formerly of Taneytown, MD. He is survived by Tony Shirley, wife/partner of 33 years; and two sons, Webster Ashton Griebel, 47, and Evan Walker Griebel, 44, both from his first wife Lee Walker. Carl is also survived by his daughter in-law, Erin Syswerda Griebel; two grandsons, Moseley, 7, and Van, 5; niece Heidi Griebel of Cambridge, MD; and nephew, Chockie Griebel of Hope, ME.
Carl was a skilled craftsman and adept with most things mechanical. In his 20's, he enjoyed competitive motorcycle racing and in his 30's he joined the crew of the Island Lark, where for 34 seasons, he competed alongside the other sailors and friends of the Chesapeake Bay Log Canoe fleet.
As a champion and service provider to the commercial watermen and marine industry, Carl's legacy endures 40+ years of service and friendship to the folks of Tilghman Island, Bay Hundred Community and well beyond. He loved his family, community, canine companions (usually retrievers named "Gossip"), boats, and Mount Gay Barbados Rum. Carl's quick wit, easy smile and laughter, huge stature, strength of character, practical guidance, kindness and generosity will surely be missed.
We are planning a celebration of Carl's life in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org
or the Tilghman Volunteer Fire Company https://tilghmanvfc.com/