Trappe, MD
On Saturday, December 28th, 2019, after a morning hunt on Taylors Island, Carlton "Skip" Alexander Marvel 3rd, laid down for a nap when the Lord called him home. Born on May 6, 1950 in Frederick MD, Skip was the oldest child of Carlton "Pete" Alexander Marvel Jr. and Carolyn Ann Taylor.
In 1959, Skip's parents returned their family to the Eastern Shore, taking residence in Easton. Skip attended schools in Easton, becoming a graduate of the Easton High School Class of 1968. After high school, Skip joined the United States Air Force, serving from 1968-1972. Skip served as a MOS/Occupation. His service in the Vietnam War included two tours in Southeast Asia. Upon his honorable discharge, Skip returned to Easton, where he continued to follow his passion in mechanics. He enrolled and attended Delaware Tech, for one year. In 1973, Skip purchased Paul Baynard's lawn mower repair shop, then located on Federal Street. Skip changed the name to Marvel's Repair Shop, then Marvel's Lawn and Garden. Skip had the first business in Easton to sell weed eaters, and Zero turn riding mowers. He was proud that he started the first Winter Service repair program for small engines in the area. He was a Salesman of many homeowner and commercial products. Skip was a recognized master mechanic for many engine brands. Over 46 years in business, Skip gained many lifetime customers and friends. Skip enjoyed researching family and local history, hunting, fishing, boating, playing cards, spending time with his family, listening to Eric Clapton, and was a "groupie" of the Tedeschi Trucks Band. He was a loving father, caring friend, public servant, loyal American, God fearing man, who was loved by all. Skip was an active member of the Trappe Lions Club, and recently received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. He was a faithful member of the St. Pauls Episcopal Church, in Trappe, life member of UDorn VFW Post, in Thailand, and member of the T.L.C. (Thailand, Laos, Cambodia) Brotherhood. Skip was a proud member of the Buckwheat Rod and Gun Club, Taylors Island, his second home, and his heaven on Earth.
Skip was predeceased by his parents, Pete and Carolyn, his wife Patricia Hoey Marvel, and grandson Alexander Kennedy. He is survived by his siblings, Keith Marvel, Cathy Thompson (Norval), Bruce Marvel (Lisa), children Scott Marvel (Kim), Sarah Weigman, Mary Alyssa Kennedy (Michael), Emily Marvel (Jay Ireland), Cathryn Marvel, grandchildren Charlie Marvel, Gabrielle Weigman, Jackson Savits, Abigail Ireland, Drake Willey, Dylan Willey, nieces Ashley Cannon (Ben), Brittany Wallace (Scottie), Megan Marvel, and nephew Drew Marvel.
Burial service at Beulah Veterans Cemetery will be private. Memorial service will be held Friday, January 10, 2019, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Rd. Easton MD. Loved ones may call 12pm-2pm, with service beginning at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lions Club International, St. Paul's Episcopal Church (Trappe MD), TLC Brotherhood, or a . To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
