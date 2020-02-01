|
Carlton Robert Seward Jr. (Bob or "Sudsy"), 72, of Denton, died January 31, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, February 5th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton where a viewing will be 6 to 8 on Tuesday evening. The interment will be in the Bloomery Cemetery in Smithville. Please send memorial donations to the Denton Lions Club, PO Box 124, Denton, MD 21629. For more information and to offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020