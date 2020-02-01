Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlton Seward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlton Robert Seward


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlton Robert Seward Obituary
Carlton Robert Seward Jr. (Bob or "Sudsy"), 72, of Denton, died January 31, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, February 5th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton where a viewing will be 6 to 8 on Tuesday evening. The interment will be in the Bloomery Cemetery in Smithville. Please send memorial donations to the Denton Lions Club, PO Box 124, Denton, MD 21629. For more information and to offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -