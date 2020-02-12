|
|
Carmen Jean Mead of Denton, MD passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded in love by her family. She passed away at the UM Midshore Medical Center in Easton, MD after a courageous, two-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 64 years old.
Born at Camp Lejeune, NC on June 12,1955. Carmen was the daughter of Barbara A. Newton of Merritt Island, Florida and the late Fleetwood W. Newton. She married her true love, Terry Mead of Binghamton, New York, 46 years ago on August 19, 1973. They moved to Denton from Florida in 1978. She worked for The People's Bank of Maryland, Provident State Bank, and then for the last 19 years as a loan processor for Farm Credit in Denton. She was an active member of the Denton Church of the Nazarene and also the Burrsville Ruritan.
Carmen was the loving mother of Cheri J. Nier (Brandon) and Leslie A. Sorrell (Rondell) both of Denton. She had many beautiful memories that she shared with her three sisters: Marcia A. Padgett of Bell, FL, Lisa Moore of Merritt Island, FL, and Angela S. Wellman (Chris) of Bradenton, FL. In addition, Carmen was "Mimi" to her four beloved grandchildren: Trevor Nier, Trent Nier, Mariah Sorrell, and R.J. Sorrell. Not only was Carmen a loving daughter, wife, mother, and Mimi, she was also a treasured friend to so many during her life.
Her family will be celebrating Carmen's beautiful soul, strength, and love for family and life with a visitation during the evening of Friday, February 21, 2020. Friends may call from 5 until 8 that evening at the Denton Church of the Nazarene on Greensboro Road in Denton. A memorial service to further celebrate Carmen's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 o'clock also at the Denton Church of the Nazarene. Friends may also call from 9 until 11 that morning. Following the memorial service, a luncheon will be held at the Burrsville Ruritan, 1 Ruritan Road, Denton.
If friends and family would like to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Caroline Foundation, P.O. Box 607, Denton, MD 21629 or to the Burrsville Ruritan,10913 Knife Box Road, Denton, MD 21629. To offer condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020