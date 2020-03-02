|
Carol A. Suit, 73, of Church Creek passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at The Pine's in Easton. She was born in Cambridge on August 21, 1946 and was a daughter of the late Russell and Betty Mae Thomas Elzey.
Mrs. Suit graduated from Broward High School class of 1964. Later, she went to school to receive her LPN and worked and retired from the Eastern Shore State Hospital Center. On March 11, 1966, she married Melvin Suit. She was an avid crafter, enjoyed playing Bingo, collecting dolls, reading, and attending the MAC Center. Mrs. Suit was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Golden Hill.
She is survived by her husband Melvin Suit of Church Creek, a daughter Ann Seabrease and husband Donald of Seaford, a son Melvin E.A. Suit of Church Creek, a granddaughter Amanda L. Hastings and fiancee Roland Millman of Milton, DE, three great grandchildren Kenzie L.T. Rutter, Brayden C. Hastings and Brody P. Millman, a brother Russell Elzey and wife Laverne of Cambridge, two sisters Joyce Klendworth and husband James of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Bonnie Craig and husband JD of King, NC and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Suit is preceded in death by a son James Suit, a grandson Dustin Hastings, a sister Linda Dickerson, two brothers Daniel Elzey and Michael Elzey.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 12 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020