Whether participating in Civil Rights sit-ins, championing the memorialization of Frederick Douglass, or working a full day in her studio, Carol Ann Minarick dedicated herself to fighting for what she believed in. Nothing about Carol was routine. She passed away in her home in Easton, MD on February 11, 2020.
Carol was born to Helen and Frank Patlan in Passaic, NJ on March 2, 1942 and lived in Garfield and East Paterson before moving to Hartley, DE. She graduated with a degree in Political Science in 1964 from the University of Delaware where she developed her joy of and contagious energy for questioning the status quo.
She met her future husband, Joseph Minarick, through a mutual friend, and the two were married in 1969. Her son, Joseph William Minarick IV, was born in 1975 in Lynchburg, VA.
A prolific painter and artist, Minarick had over 20 solo exhibitions of her work including gallery shows in New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD with "A Series is Not a Series" in 2015. Throughout her career, she collaborated with many like-minded artists, exhibiting works in numerous group installations including with Artists for Syrian Relief and at the Adkin's Arboretum, where her award-winning work currently can be seen. Her major collaborative work, "Lost Synagogues of the Holocaust," is part of the permanent collection at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
From 1978 through 2001, Minarick lived and worked in Oak Ridge, TN. There she taught art and experimental watercolor workshops, curated exhibitions at the Children's Museum, and displayed her work at the Knoxville Museum of Art.
Since buying her beloved home in Easton, MD in 2001, Minarick served as a member of the Historic District Commission and, most recently, as a Trustee at the Academy Art Museum, where she was a member of the Exhibitions and Permanent Collection committees.
Throughout her life, Carol worked to make the world around her a better place, helping the community through her vision and her art. She was never idle in the face of the oppressive or the banal, and she never backed down from a good argument.
Carol is preceded in death by her sister, Alice Patlan, and her parents. She is survived by her husband, Joseph William Minarick III, her son, Joseph William Minarick IV, her two grandchildren, Calista and Aiden, and her collaborator and "evil twin," Mary Ann Schindler.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home at 200 South Harrison St., Easton, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Academy Art Museum Permanent Collection Fund or the Virginia Center for Creative Arts.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020