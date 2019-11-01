|
|
|
Rev. Carol Ann Tilghman, 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Coastal Hospice in Salisbury, MD.
She was born February 9, 1936 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Carroll P. Harrison and Mary "Anna" Harrison.
Rev. Carol Ann was ordained as a minister at the Lighthouse Church of God in Camden, DE. She worked with the Prison Ministries for Caroline and Talbot Counties and was very active in the Easton Church of God including the Sunlighters.
She worked for C & P Telephone Company starting as an operator and becoming a drafting engineer, retiring after 35 years in 1985. She was also a union representative for the telephone workers.
Rev. Carol Ann was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Eddie Tilghman of Hurlock, her son James Dean, III of McDaniel, her daughter, Julianna Holtzman (Todd) of Federalsburg; grandchildren, David, Sarah, Ashton and Mirissa and 9 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; siblings, Kathryn Flack, Carroll "Phil" Harrison, Jr., Joann Harrison and Basil Harrison and very special friends, Kenny and Debbie Winn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Harrison.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12 PM at the Easton Church of God, 1009 N. Washington St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 11 AM- 12 PM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019