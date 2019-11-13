|
Carol Box Hill passed Nov. 12 2019 under Hospice care at home in the presence of her family. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. She was 76 years old. For the last 10 years she was a resident of Talbot County but had visited the area since 1963. Previously she resided in Canada, New Jersey, Kansas, Kentucky, Georgia and Pennsylvania. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard,, 2 daughters, Lisa and Erica, her mother, Helen, her brother, William three grandchildren, Connor, Emily and Kaitlin as well as numerous relatives and friends. She held both US and Canadian citizenships.
Her interests were many and varied. She had always been an active member of the various churches she attended, as well as many local charities and women's groups. She held a BS degree in Biology from Bucknell University and was a member of Phi Mu sorority. She was a certified Hospital Laboratory Associate before retirement. Locally she was a regular attendee at the St. Michaels 'Y', a volunteer at the St. Michaels Thrift Shop, the women's build team of Habitat for Humanity and, until her illness , the St, Michaels SMASH program.
She was a Certified Master Gardener. In addition to her personal gardens she assisted others in developing and maintaining theirs. An avid reader, she was part of several book clubs.
She loved Antiques, and had been a part owner of an antique dealership in New Jersey. As per her wishes her remains have been donated for research purposes.
A Memorial service to celebrate her life and memory is planned for November 25th 2019 at Christ Church St. Michaels, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Hopkins ALS Clinic, , Habitat for Humanity Choptank or a .
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019