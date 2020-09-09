1/1
Carol E. Bright
Carolyn Eberhard Bright of Denton, MD, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. She was 82.

Born in Easton, MD on September 21, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Herman Eberhard and Margaret Elizabeth Jackson Eberhard. On December 26, 1959, she married James "Ben" Bright, Jr. and the couple made their home in Easton. Mrs. Bright worked as a Keyboarder for Waverly Press for over 30 years. Mrs. Bright served as a Girl Scout Leader, and Mr. and Mrs. Bright enjoyed traveling and camping. Mr. Bright preceded her in death on January 15, 1986.

She is survived by her children, Inez Bright of Preston, MD and James "Jim" B. Bright, III of Grand Forks, ND; a sister, Lorraine Granshaw of Walnut Cove, NC; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may visit from 10 - 11 am on Saturday, September 12 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison Street in Easton. A graveside service will begin at 11:30 am on Saturday at Stevensville Cemetery in Stevensville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.

Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
