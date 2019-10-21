|
Carol Helen Haddaway of Stevensville passed away peacefully at Autumn Lake Nursing Home on October 16, 2019. She was 87.
She was born on October 14th, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Herbert Hausman and Hilda Bodecker- Hausman. She was raised a Seventh Day Adventist, left the church for about 14 yrs, then returned to the church for the rest of her life. She was married three times. The third in 1974, was to William V. Haddaway, with whom she spent every single day together, until she went into the nursing home in 12/16.
In her younger years she loved to travel with her kids. She took the family out for a lot of camping at beaches. Summer vacations saw visits from Assateaque Island to Key West, FL. She bought an old 16 ft wooden runabout, where she took her Children and their friends for Sunday trips of waterskiing and fishing on the Little Mogothy River and the Chesapeake Bay. Almost every weekend we would go explore museums and monuments in the Capitol or day trips to MD- VA- PA. Often after church we would bring home college students from CUC, Walter Reed Soldiers, etc. for the day. So they could have some "family time" while away from their families. Later on in life, she took up quilting, candle making, ceramics, gardening. She started breeding toy poodles, peacocks, chickens, and geese at their home on Kent Island.
She and her second husband owned Universal Drywall Inc, where she did secretary/bookkeeper. In 1964 we came to MD and she worked as a secretary for Glenn D. Culbert Fire Equipment. The year after their marriage, she and Vernon started their own company Fire Department Equipment and Service, Inc. where she worked again as secretary, bookkeeper, and Driver.
She was survived by her daughters: Sharon Kelly, Laura Moyer, Kim Huggins; her sons: Jack Benigni, Glenn Kelly; her stepdaughter Debbie Laber; and her -8-Grandchildren and -17-great grandchildren. And a large extended family all across the country.
She is preceded by her husband Vernon Haddaway; her father Herbert Hausman and her mother Hilda Bodecker-Hausman.
There will be a memorial service at the Grasonville Seventh Day Adventist Church on 11/9/19 at 3pm. After which there will be a "Celebration of Life" next door in the community center.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019