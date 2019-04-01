EASTON - Carol Jean Musser of Easton, MD, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 83.

She was born on June 1, 1935 in Carteret, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Garrett Webb and Mary Henry Webb.

She was a waterwoman for many years and enjoyed reading and loving on her pets. She loved being at home with her family by her side, and she always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Eugene Musser; her children: Robert Haddaway, Margaret Jean Cooley, Melissa Carol Haddaway, an adopted daughter, Bobby Jo Haddaway; a special grandson, Israel Robert Ayala; a very special friend, Providence Hutchinson; a favorite daughter-in-law, Debbie Haddaway; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5, 1 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel in St. Michaels, MD, with Reverend Joe Kepner officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. prior to the start of the service.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019