Carol Jean Singer of Chestertown, MD, formerly of Denton, MD, passed away on April 25, 2020, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland due to complications from COVID-19. Jean, as she was affectionately known, was 79 years of age.
Having been born in Loris, South Carolina on July 1, 1940, to Irene Eaton (nee Johnson) and Cleo Burch Conner, Jean spent her early life near Brunswick, Georgia where her mother worked in the Shipyard during WWII as a welder building "Liberty Ships". After the war, Jean spent much of her childhood on the Johnson family farm near Bayboro, South Carolina where she developed a very strong work ethic which was evident all through her adult life. It was during this time that her mother met and married Frank Rogers Eaton, Jr. who welcomed Jean as his daughter, and the new family moved to the Myrtle Beach, SC area. It was in Myrtle Beach that Jean found she had a real gift in customer service with her first job during her teenage years as an operator for the local telephone exchange. It was also in Myrtle Beach where Jean first met a handsome airman who was stationed at Myrtle Beach AFB at Gene's Drive-In. This young man (Robert D. Singer) took Jean to her Senior Prom at Myrtle Beach High School and later proposed to her making her his wife on November 2, 1958. When Bob finished his enlistment, they made their first home in the Myrtle Beach area and then relocated to Denton, MD where they raised two sons. During the 1970s, Jean purchased a floral business (Colonial Florist) that she successfully developed over ten years to become the premier florist in the area. It was here that Jean was able to explore her creativity in artistic flower design expanding the business significantly.
Bob and Jean shared a wonderful life over the last 61 plus years traveling extensively. A highlight for Jean was the opportunity to see the Puccini opera Tosca (her favorite) at La Scala in Milan. Jean was a voracious reader, an active sailor for many years with her husband, an accomplished bridge player, a champion for human rights, and most importantly an incredible wife, mother, and loving Nana with a generous spirit.
Jean is survived by her husband, Robert of Chestertown, two sons, David (Anne Singer) of Chestertown and Wesley (Lucille Singer and her daughter Rachel Bradley) of Greensboro, MD, two granddaughters Ashley and Kristen, and brothers Frank R Eaton (Marianne), George R Eaton and John M Eaton (Linda) all of Myrtle Beach.
Due to state restrictions associated with the COVID pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled when it is safe to gather together to honor Jean.
Interment will be private at the Denton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Radcliffe Creek School, 201 Talbot Blvd, Ste A, Chestertown, MD 21620 (https://www.radcliffecreekschool.org) or a in Jean's honor. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
