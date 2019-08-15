|
|
|
Carol V. Perry, 71, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton. She was born in Cambridge on December 16, 1947 and was raised by her grandparents James and Mary Ida Thomas Christopher.
Mrs. Perry graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1965. On August 12, 1966, she married Pete Perry. She was worked at Airpax and later worked at Preston Trucking until they closed. Mrs. Perry enjoyed shopping and going to lunch with her classmates. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband Pete Perry of Cambridge, a daughter Kim James and husband Eddie of Cambridge, a granddaughter Caitlin Cannon and husband Thurman of Cambridge, a great granddaughter Kylee Cannon, four half-sisters and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Perry is preceded in death by a brother James Edward Valliant and a sister Wanda Valliant Hurley.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Bonnie Shively officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, c/o Scott Daniels, 205 Maryland Avenue Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019