Carole Ann Kemp, of Grasonville, Maryland, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. She died at home with her loving family by her side. She was 57.
Born February 16, 1962 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mildred Mackenzie Baltz.
She graduated from Queen Anne's County High School class of 1980 with honors, then attended Anne Arundel Community College. She was a lifelong Marylander, and very girly girl who loved to shop for shoes and enjoy a good cup of coffee. She loved her kids, cats and cooking.
Carole is survived by her husband Byron Kemp of Grasonville, MD; children, Jessica Kemp of Boulder, CO, Christopher Kemp, Jonathon Kemp and William Kemp all of Grasonville, MD; sister, Cathy Hensley of Arnold, MD; brother, Raymond Baltz, Jr. of Stevensville, MD. She was predeceased by her daughter Hannah Kemp and her parents, Raymond and Mildred Mackenzie Baltz.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Funeral Service at 11:00 am at Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD. Burial will be in Chesterfield Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to Really Great Cats Rescue, Inc. 202 Radcliffe Drive. Chestertown, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020