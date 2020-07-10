1/
Carole Clevenger of Queenstown, MD died on July 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank E. Clevenger; mother of Chris Clevenger (Samantha); Aaron Clevenger (Stephanie); Sister of Thomas Kane and Debbie Spuduck; grandmother of Brady Kormann, Collin Deighan and Madison Deighan. A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4-6 pm, where a service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:30 am. For online tributes, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com

