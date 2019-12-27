|
|
Carole W. Haring, 70, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House. She was born on June 11, 1949 in Cambridge to the late Charles Wroten and Marcella Pritchett Wroten.
Carole attended local schools and graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1967. She worked for many years with R. Brooks and Son in Cambridge. In 2001, Carole married Michael Haring, who passed away on August 2, 2010. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was very artistic, and took part in many different forms such as water colors and stained glass. Carole loved to cook, especially seafood, and collected every recipe she could find. She also enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and just being on the water. Carole was always taking care of others, from taking people to doctor's appointments, to cooking pots of soup for people, and also volunteering with the Iron Man every year. She was an avid Ravens fan. She was a member of the American Legion Post 91, and the Post 7460.
Carole is survived by her children Stephen Andrews and wife Dawn of Easton, Jennifer Sullivan and husband John of Natick, MA, and Michael Andrews of Hopkinton, MA; grandchildren Alex, Berkley, Matthew, Colby, and William Andrews, Cheshire and Braeden Sullivan, Addison and Rylan Andrews; sister Charlotte Ann Willey of Cambridge; special friend Ed Miller of Hudson, and several nieces. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by a brother Charles Wroten.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1 PM at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. with Rev. Mary Ann Farnell officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, Inc. 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019