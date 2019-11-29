|
|
|
Caroline Kennerly of Easton, MD passed on to God on November 18, 2019 in her 81st year after a lengthy battle with cancer. Always kind and willing to help others, taking great pride in all she did! She served in many volunteer groups as well. She enjoyed writing, art and was an avid member of the YMCA in Easton.
She will now join her Father and Mother, Martin and Alma Tripp, her late sister Helen and her late husband Albert Kennerly in Heaven! She's survived by many friends and family and surely will be missed, Especially me Mom, Love always, your son Roy!
Services will be held at All Faith Chapel, 26281 Tunis Mills Rd., Easton MD, Saturday December 7, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 and YMCA, 202 Peachblossom Rd., Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019