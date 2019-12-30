Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Carolyn Ann (Taylor) Marvel

Carolyn Ann (Taylor) Marvel Obituary
Carolyn Ann Taylor Marvel died December 20, 2019 at her daughter's home in St. Michaels, MD. She was born September 4, 1928 in Greensburg, PA, moved with her family to Frederick, MD when she was 17 and graduated from Frederick High School in 1946.

Carolyn met her husband, Carlton "Pete" Marvel, Jr. in 1948 and they married in 1949. When her husband died in 2004, they had been married for 55 years.

Carolyn is survived by her four children; Carlton" Skip" Marvel, III, Cathy Marvel Thompson, Keith Marvel and Bruce Marvel. She was also survived by seven grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., where friends may call one-hour prior, from 10-11 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers or contributions, please do something kind for someone else.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020
