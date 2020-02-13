|
(formerly of Federalsburg,Md.)
passed away at home,surrounded by her loving family on Friday,February 7,2020. She was 78 years old. She was born in Centrailia,Pa. on December 5,1941 a daughter of the late William Clews and Dorothy Benfield Clews. She attended Concern High School in Pa.On November 25,1960 she married George E. Willey. Together they had six children. They made their home in Baltimore Md until later moving to the Eastern Shore.She was a homemaker and caregiver most of her life, devoted to raising her children, grandchildren and helping with her great grandchildren.She was a very proud, strong and independent lady. She enjoyed the simple things in life, going to bingo, shopping, watching her favorite TV shows, and she loved" George Strait" but she especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.She is survived by four daughters; Cheryl Willey(Mike),Susan Bradley(Kevin),Sandy Dorman(Kevin),all of Federalsburg and Tammy Murphy(Woody) of Hubert,NC. Three sisters, Elsie McDonald of Glen Burnie,Md, Dorothy Gavin of Pasadena,Md,Marcia Atkinson of Dunlap,TN. Two brothers; Thomas Clews of Pasadena,Md and William Clews of Mahanoy City,Pa;16 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband. she was preceded in death by a daughter Debbie Carmine,a son George "Buddy" Willey, two brothers Ronnie Clews and Robert Clews, a brother in law Mack McDonald and a son in law, Ronnie Henry. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday February 28,2020 at 12:00 noon at New Liberty Wesleyan Church 28414 Bridgeville Rd, Federalsburg, Md.Friends may call one hour prior to the service, a luncheon will be held immediately following the service at the in Federalsburg.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 18, 2020