Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn B. Robinson


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn B. Robinson Obituary
Carolyn B. Robinson, 79, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home. She was born in Cambridge on March 20, 1940 and was a daughter of the late Rachel Beckwith Mayne and Granville D. Mayne.

Mrs. Robinson graduated from North Dorchester High School class of 1958. On April 23, 1961, she married C. Frederick Robinson, Sr., who passed away on October 1, 1995. She worked for Dr. Maryanov, then Eastern Shore State Hospital and later with Dr. Wilke. She enjoyed reading, cooking, playing cards and dominoes, going to country music concerts and she loved her animals. Mrs. Robinson also played the piano at Secretary United Methodist Church in her younger years and was also Ms. Secretary Fire Company. She is known in the North Dorchester area as their own Elizabeth Taylor. Mrs. Robinson was a member of the YMCA, Grace United Methodist Church, where she received her 50 year pin, and was very active playing sports in her earlier years.

She is survived by two daughters Julie Merrick (Steve), Marilyn Treiber, a son C. Fred Robinson, Jr., grandchildren Douglas Burton, Jr. (Sonya), Heather Meekins, TJ Meekins (Amber), Tish Blessing (Billy), Rachel Treiber, Rebecca Treiber and Olivia Robinson, great grandchildren Aubree, Ashlee and Mackenzee Burton, Anthony and Lincoln Meekins, Logan and Avery Tortello, Wyatt and Lanna Blessing and Raine Middleton and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her cat Kitty and her grand dog Copper. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Robinson is preceded in death by a granddaughter Laurie Merrick and a son in law David Treiber.

Pallbearers will be C. Fred Robinson, Jr., Steve Merrick, Doug Burton, TJ Meekins, Billy Blessing and Michael Rosendorf.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Jimmy Harper officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church, 501 Glenburn Ave., Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -