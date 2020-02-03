|
Carolyn B. Robinson, 79, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home. She was born in Cambridge on March 20, 1940 and was a daughter of the late Rachel Beckwith Mayne and Granville D. Mayne.
Mrs. Robinson graduated from North Dorchester High School class of 1958. On April 23, 1961, she married C. Frederick Robinson, Sr., who passed away on October 1, 1995. She worked for Dr. Maryanov, then Eastern Shore State Hospital and later with Dr. Wilke. She enjoyed reading, cooking, playing cards and dominoes, going to country music concerts and she loved her animals. Mrs. Robinson also played the piano at Secretary United Methodist Church in her younger years and was also Ms. Secretary Fire Company. She is known in the North Dorchester area as their own Elizabeth Taylor. Mrs. Robinson was a member of the YMCA, Grace United Methodist Church, where she received her 50 year pin, and was very active playing sports in her earlier years.
She is survived by two daughters Julie Merrick (Steve), Marilyn Treiber, a son C. Fred Robinson, Jr., grandchildren Douglas Burton, Jr. (Sonya), Heather Meekins, TJ Meekins (Amber), Tish Blessing (Billy), Rachel Treiber, Rebecca Treiber and Olivia Robinson, great grandchildren Aubree, Ashlee and Mackenzee Burton, Anthony and Lincoln Meekins, Logan and Avery Tortello, Wyatt and Lanna Blessing and Raine Middleton and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her cat Kitty and her grand dog Copper. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Robinson is preceded in death by a granddaughter Laurie Merrick and a son in law David Treiber.
Pallbearers will be C. Fred Robinson, Jr., Steve Merrick, Doug Burton, TJ Meekins, Billy Blessing and Michael Rosendorf.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Jimmy Harper officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church, 501 Glenburn Ave., Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020