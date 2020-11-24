Carolyn Faye (Evans) Simms passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home in Federalsburg, MD. She was 70.
She was born on December 20, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Monroe Evans and Lillie Mae (Quailes) Evans.
She graduated from Colonel Richardson High School with the class of 1967 and married Russell Ervin Simms Sr. Shortly afterwards three children came from this union.
She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, and going to the casino, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She cherished her grandchildren and grea-grandchildren. She held various jobs throughout the years to support her family with Amick Farms in Hurlock, MD being her last. She was greatly known for her cooking skills in their cafeteria.
She is survived by her children, Russell E. Simms Jr. of Federalsburg, MD, Tamiko Simms of Federalsburg, MD, and Dondrell Simms of Federalsburg, MD, her grandchildren, Willie T. Thompson III, De'Vante I. Thompson (Isabella Roblero) all of Federalsburg, MD, and Brianna S. Wilmer of Chestertown, MD, great-grandchildren, De'Vante Thompson Jr., Ariyah Thompson, and her unborn grea-grandchild Au'Bree Butler., her stepfather, Herberto Mercado, and her siblings, Monroe Quailes (O'dell) of Hurlock, MD, Brenda Moore (Ronald) of Washington, DC, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Russell Ervin Simms, Sr., her sister, Rose Johnson, her brother, Dallas Evans, and her half sister, Barbara Bolden, a niece, Sylvia Bolden, and niece Romonica Quailes.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1pm at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with Pastor Jeffrey Butler officiating. A walk-through visitation will be held from 11am-1pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11am at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
