Carolyn Joan Swann, 88, of St. Michaels, passed away at UMSMC at Easton on June 4, 2020.
Born in Parry Sound, Ontario, Canada on May 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Kelly M. Biehn and Marie A. (Parker) Biehn.
She attended primary school in Ontario until her family moved to the Danbury, CT in 1948. After graduating from Eastern High School in Baltimore, MD, in 1950, she went on to attend the University of Maryland, where she graduated from UMD with a degree in microbiology in 1954.
Carolyn then worked for Baltimore City Health Department and Baltimore Biological Laboratories, which became Becton Dickinson. Some of her most notable accomplishments in the field of microbiology included working on the team which prepared the skin for the separation of twins conjoined at the head, developing a vaccine for Brucellosis, and developing sterile, disposable surgical instruments.
In addition to her career in microbiology, she worked for State Farm Insurance in St. Michaels for many years, Maryland National Bank, Human Resources for Town Dock Restaurant and processed payroll for St. Michaels Fire Department and EMS.
She married Dr. John H. 'Jack' Swann, DDS in 1954, who predeceased her in 2013. They moved to St. Michaels in 1961.
She was a lifelong sports enthusiast, excelling in swimming, bowling and golf. She was also an avid fan of UMD Terps football and basketball, the Orioles and the Ravens.
She is survived by her son, John W. Swann of Key West, FL and his husband, Jesse Capps, her two granddaughters, Shelby L. Swann and Bailey N. Swann, both of Easton, her niece, who Joan and Jack raised and was like a daughter to them, Karen L. Biehn of Alexandria, VA, and her beloved dog, Shorty. Shorty will be moving to Alexandria, where he will miss their daily outings about town, and the friendship and interactions on those walks.
At Joan's request, there will be no funeral service.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.