Carolyn "Becky" Bradshaw, 82, of Cambridge, Maryland passed away from this earth on June 25, 2020 at her home in Cambridge with her family and friends by her side.
Becky worked for many years for Western Publishing and the Eastern Shore State Hospital where she retired. After her retirement, she worked at the cafeteria at CSD. She attended the Cambridge Wesleyan Church for many decades. She also loved playing bingo with her "bingo buddies".
She has joined in heaven with Richard "Dickie" Bradshaw, who she married in August of 1958, her mother Pearl Murphy, her father George Murphy, Jr., siblings George "El" Murphy, Conrad Murphy, O'Neil Murphy, Otis Murphy, Bernice Meredith, Betty Jean Murphy, Elouise Abbott and nephew Mark Holotik.
Becky is survived by her son Ricky Sr. and his wife Dawn; her grandchildren Ricky A. Bradshaw, Jr., Joshua R. Bradshaw and Jamie N. Petza. Also, her loving sister Amanda Lee Holotik; nieces Debbie Sparks, Donna Todd and Arlene Meredith; nephews Johnny Holotik, Robert Holotik, Tommy Holotik and several other nieces and nephews along with her special "sister" Sharon Clark. Also, her step-grandchildren Chris Hall (Sarah) their children Ryleigh and Caleb, Bryan Cheezum(Nikki) their daughter Brooklyn and Travis Cheezum. She idolized her great granddaughter Kyleigh Bradshaw, the daughter of Tisha Russell and Ricky Jr. She spent every available moment with her little Kyleigh "poo".
A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, 308 High Street, Cambridge, MD. A graveside funeral service will follow beginning 1:00 p.m. at the East New Market Cemetery with Pastor Jack Diehl officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Holotik, Johnny Holotik, Doug Abbott, Edward Phillips, Richard Willey and Bryan Cheezum. Serving posthumously is Tom Todd and Amos Meredith.
Memorial contributions in Becky's memory can be sent to Cambridge Wesleyan Church c/o Doris Braschier, 1103 Race Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
Becky worked for many years for Western Publishing and the Eastern Shore State Hospital where she retired. After her retirement, she worked at the cafeteria at CSD. She attended the Cambridge Wesleyan Church for many decades. She also loved playing bingo with her "bingo buddies".
She has joined in heaven with Richard "Dickie" Bradshaw, who she married in August of 1958, her mother Pearl Murphy, her father George Murphy, Jr., siblings George "El" Murphy, Conrad Murphy, O'Neil Murphy, Otis Murphy, Bernice Meredith, Betty Jean Murphy, Elouise Abbott and nephew Mark Holotik.
Becky is survived by her son Ricky Sr. and his wife Dawn; her grandchildren Ricky A. Bradshaw, Jr., Joshua R. Bradshaw and Jamie N. Petza. Also, her loving sister Amanda Lee Holotik; nieces Debbie Sparks, Donna Todd and Arlene Meredith; nephews Johnny Holotik, Robert Holotik, Tommy Holotik and several other nieces and nephews along with her special "sister" Sharon Clark. Also, her step-grandchildren Chris Hall (Sarah) their children Ryleigh and Caleb, Bryan Cheezum(Nikki) their daughter Brooklyn and Travis Cheezum. She idolized her great granddaughter Kyleigh Bradshaw, the daughter of Tisha Russell and Ricky Jr. She spent every available moment with her little Kyleigh "poo".
A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, 308 High Street, Cambridge, MD. A graveside funeral service will follow beginning 1:00 p.m. at the East New Market Cemetery with Pastor Jack Diehl officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Holotik, Johnny Holotik, Doug Abbott, Edward Phillips, Richard Willey and Bryan Cheezum. Serving posthumously is Tom Todd and Amos Meredith.
Memorial contributions in Becky's memory can be sent to Cambridge Wesleyan Church c/o Doris Braschier, 1103 Race Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.