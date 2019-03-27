CAMBRIDGE - Carolyn Rose Elzey, 83, of Cambridge, formerly of Woolford, Md. passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Mallard Bay Care Center. She was born in Dorchester County on Dec. 9, 1935 and was a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Elzey Wheeler.

Mrs. Elzey attended schools in Cambridge. She married Calvin Elzey, who passed away on August 28, 2010. Mrs. Elzey was a seamstress at Rob Roy until they closed. She enjoyed crocheting, her dogs, and enjoying the outdoors. Mrs. Elzey was a member of the Cambridge Wesleyan Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Vickie Moore Era, of Cambridge; two grandsons: T.C. Bradley and wife Della, whom she raised, of Cambridge; Casey North and wife Amanda, of Georgia; great grandchildren: Grace, Lily, Taylor, Mike, Madison, Nicholas, Gavin; a great great granddaughter, Raelynne; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Elzey is preceded in death by a daughter, Candy Lee Elzey; and five brothers and sisters.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 1, 1 p.m. at Old Trinity Churchyard.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019