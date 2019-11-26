|
Carolyn Secrist Watson, 64, passed away on November 25, 2019 at Talbot Hospice in Easton.
She was born on October 24, 1955, in Easton, the daughter of the late Paul Secrist and Marguerite Carroll Secrist.
Carolyn was born, raised and lived her whole life in Cordova. She was a member of the Cordova Fire Dept. She worked as a phlebotomist at Easton Memorial Hospital for over 30 years.
She is survived by her son, Howard Eaton, Jr. (his fiancee Sherry) of Denton; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Wyatt Eaton, her brother, Ronnie Secrist (Lori) of Longwoods, her mother-in-law, Barbara Watson of Goldsboro and her ex-husband D. Bruce Watson of Goldsboro. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Lee Watson who died May 8, 2015.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019