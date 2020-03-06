Home

Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Christian Chapel of Love
26826 Big Woods Rd.,
Worton, MD
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
New Christian Chapel of Love
26826 Big Woods Rd.,
Worton, MD
Carolyn Stansbury


1953 - 2020
Carolyn Stansbury Obituary
Chestertown - Carolyn Stansbury 66, passed away peacefully with her family at her side. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sat., March 7, 2020 at New Christia located at 26826 Big Woods Rd, Worton, MD 21678 to begin at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. A public visitation will also be held on Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904 from 6 - 8 p.m. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome, Dover.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 6, 2020
