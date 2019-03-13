CAMBRIDGE - Carrie A. Harper, 42, of Cambridge, Md. passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home. She was born in Easton on June 20, 1976 and was the daughter of H. Eugene and Barbara English Harper.

Carrie graduated from Walkersville Christian Family School class of 1994 and she graduated from University of Maryland School of Social Work. At the time of her passing, she was working for the Eastern Shore State Hospital as a social worker with 19 years of service. Carrie enjoyed gardening, kayaking, loved helping people, and was a daughter and best friend. She was a member of Cambridge Wesleyan Church, where she served on the Helping Committee.

Besides her parents, Carrie is survived by three aunts: Sandy Gilliard (Dennis); Karla Howard (Keith); Nellie Foxwell (Chuck); cousins: Heather Kramer (Rob), Val Cox (Dan), Greg Howard, Melissa Barnes (Tyler); and many great nieces and nephews who knew her as "Aunt Carrie" and her special pet, Lucy. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Aileen and James English; and Marjorie and Linwood Harper.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2 p.m. at Cambridge Wesleyan Church, with Pastor Jack Diehl officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cambridge Wesleyan Church Helping Committee, c/o Doris Brashier, 801 Race Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary