Carrie M. Dardas of Queen Anne, MD passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the UMSMC (Memorial Hospital) in Easton, MD. She was 95 years old.
Born at home in Ridgely, MD on March 13, 1924, Mrs. Dardas was the daughter of the late William Wesley Blackburn, Sr. and Pearl Virginia Howell Blackburn. Her husband, James F. Dardas, died November 22, 1996.
Mrs. Dardas had worked for many years as a Press Operator for Tidewater Publishing before retiring in the early 1990's. She was a great cook who loved her family dearly. Everything she did was always for and revolved around her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Dardas is survived by her daughter, M. Linda Thornton of Queen Anne, MD and William (Billy) Dardas of Denton, MD; three grandchildren: Terri Doll (Dennis), Timothy Thornton, Sr. (Penny), and Jamie Dardas; and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, James F. Dardas, Jr. and two brothers, Clarence Blackburn and William Wesley Blackburn, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 1st, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton, MD where friends may call from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will be in the Green Mount Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Hillsboro, MD.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the (ConquerCancer.org), Conquer Cancer Foundation, PO Box 896076, Charlotte, NC 28289-6076. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019