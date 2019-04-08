Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carroll Knauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carroll L. Knauer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carroll L. Knauer Obituary
BUCKTOWN - Carroll L. "Big Boy" Knauer, 84, of Bucktown passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Mallard Bay Care Center. He was born in Bucktown on Dece. 10, 1934, and was a son of the late John August Knauer and Josephine Peters Knauer.
Mr. Knauer attended schools in Dorchester County. For a few years, he worked for Phillips Packing Company, however, was a farmer all his life. Mr. Knauer enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his primary caregivers, Michael Knauer (cousin), Kimberly and Mark Keene (friends); and other caregivers, Billie Jo Warrington (great niece) and Joyce Willey (niece). He is also survived by two brothers, Vernon Knauer and Freddie Knauer. Besides his parents, Mr. Knauer is preceded in death by three brothers, Lawrence Knauer, Henry Knauer and his twin Carlton Knauer.
Pallbearers will be Franklin Knauer, Ralph Lewis, Michael Knauer, Billy Jo Lowe, Mark Keene and Kim Keene. Honorary pallbearers will be James Insley, Vernon Lowe and Christian Knauer.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now