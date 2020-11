Carroll Maurice Camper was born August 4, 1949 in Cambridge, MD to the late Lillie and Allen Camper. He departed this life Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home. A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:00AM to 11:00 at St. Johns Holiness Church, Cambridge, MD, followed by a celebration of his life at 11:00AM. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com