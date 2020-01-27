|
Carroll Patrick Ross, 74, of Easton MD passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 21st, 2020 in Cedar Rapids, IA.
Celebration of Life date and location have not yet been decided.
Carroll was born to Robert and Frances (Carroll) on September 22nd, 1945. He went to school at Saints Peter and Paul HS where he belonged to Glee club and was captain of the basketball team. He married Donna Graham in 1969.
He graduated from Sacramento State University and worked for Radial Tire Wholesale before buying his own tire business in Walnut Grove, CA with his second wife Cheri. After selling the tire business, he moved to Iowa where he became a passionate Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He retired in 2017.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, served in the Air Force and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for his efforts during the battle of Plei Djereng. He was deeply affected by the war and it influenced the rest of his life greatly.
He was involved in 20-30 Club and Rotary in Sacramento, and happily played in any golf tournament that presented itself.
Carroll was always the life of the party and well known for his talent at the piano, ability to tell a good (or dirty) joke, and his passion for poetry and golf.
Carroll is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bob, and his sister Margaret (Peggy) Schuyler who passed exactly 7 days before Carroll.
Carroll is survived by his sisters MaryAnne Vogel and Kathy Ross, his children Patricia (Trish) Nissen and Christopher (Chris) Ross, and 4 grandchildren - Will, Megan, Jacob, and Nathan.
Memorials may be given to Fisher House. Fisherhouse.org
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020