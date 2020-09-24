Carroll Robert Wooters, Jr. passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Prince George's Hospital in Cheverly, MD. He was 76.
He was born in Lewistown, MD on January 16, 1944, the son of the late Carroll Robert Wooters and Dorthea (Harris) Wooters.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy Mae Wooters, his sons, Carroll (Robbie) Wooters III, Michael Wooters, and Kevin Wooters, and his siblings, Patsy Middleton, Nancy Wroten, Becky Althoff, and John Wooters.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 11am at Concord Cemetery in Federalsburg, MD with Pastor Marie Coulbourne officiating.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
