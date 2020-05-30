Case Henry Marsh passed away suddenly at home on May 12, 2020. He was born in Hastings, Nebraska on November 26, 1947 to Fayette Marsh and Virginia Case Marsh, both deceased. The family moved from Nebraska to Maryland when he was a young child. He graduated from Howard County High School in 1965 and Johns Hopkins University in 1969 with a degree in chemical engineering. He worked for PPG as an intern during college and then full-time upon graduation. His career also included working for the Engineering Research Center for the University of Maryland until 1988 when he moved with his young family to Easton to work for Black and Decker. Since 1990, he and his wife Phyllis Dondorf Marsh have owned and operated Marsh Video Productions.
Case is survived by his wife Phyllis, their daughter Katherine Case Szakelyhidi (Nicholas), sister Fayette Marsh Engstrom (Robert), and many nieces and nephews.
Case loved life. He loved his family with a passion. He was a loyal friend. He will be terribly missed by all who knew him.
Due to Covid-19, memorial service arrangements have not yet been made. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the American Heart Association, Trinity Cathedral Easton, the Salvation Army or the ACLU.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel in St. Michaels.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 30, 2020.