CORDOVA - Catherine A." Kitty" Andrew of Cordova, Md. died on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Homestead Manor in Denton. She was 91.

She was born on June 6, 1927 in Talbot County, MD, the daughter of the late William Thomas and Ida Favinger Sherwood.

She married Ellsworth J. "Buck" Andrew and they made their home in Cordova.

She was employed with the Dept. of Assessment and Taxation in Talbot County for 20 years. She loved the farm life especially gardening. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and belonged to the Tidewater Dance Club, the Gold Room Dance Club, and the American Legion of Denton Dance Club.

She is survived by her sons: Joseph "Eddie" Andrew (Kay), of Centreville; Kenny E. Andrew, of Cordova; Howard C. Andrew (Glenda), of Cordova; grandchildren: Howard Andrew Jr. (Stacey), Jeremy Andrew (Kristi), Josh Andrew (Casey), Lisa Andrew (Alex Moore), Stacy (J.R.) Harrison; great grandchildren: Wyatt, Addyson, Shelby, Barrett; step-grandchildren: Brandon, Maddy; brother, Kenneth W. Sherwood, of Cordova; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth J. "Buck" Andrew who died in 2005; brothers and sisters: William James, Thomas, Bernard, Francis, Joseph, Margaret; and grandchildren: Christina and Glen.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 22, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Cordova. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 7906 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601 or Cordova Volunteer Fire Dept., 11864 Kitty's Corner Road, Cordova, MD 21625 or Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary