Catherine A. Pinheiro, 79, of Denton, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton.
Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late August J. Littman and Anna Jurkofsky Littman.
She attended the schools in New Jersey and graduated with the Class of 1958
Cathy relocated to Maryland with her family and has been a resident of the Eastern Shore for over 40 years.
On October 4, 1958, Catherine married Ronald A. Pinheiro and together raised three sons. Mr. Pinheiro died January 9, 2008.
Cathy worked at Dorchester General Hospital for many years in the Laboratory Department.
Anyone who knew Cathy would describe her as a "Firecracker" very high spirited lady. She loved to listen and dance to old time rock and roll music. Cathy had a special relationship with all of her neighbors and when they would get together it was always a party.
She had a special place in her heart for her family. Cathy also had a love for animals, especially her collie mix dog named Buddy.
Cathy will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her three sons, Anthony "Tony" Pinheiro (Angela) of New Jersey, Phillip "Phil" Pinheiro and wife( Sammy) of Washington State and Richard "Rick" Pinheiro and wife ( Trish ) of Federalsburg, MD; grandchildren Richard "Lil Rick" Pinheiro, Jr., Taylor Pinheiro, Rebecca Ware, Danny Mooney and Kenny Mooney; great grandchildren Gavin, Bryce and Aleigha Mooney.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 beginning 2:00 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, with Rev. David Wooten, Jr. officiating.
A viewing and visitation will be held from1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
Private interment will be held at a later date at White Marsh Cemetery, Trappe, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Cathy's name to Talbot Humane Society, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019