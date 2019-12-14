Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Pinheiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine A. "Cathy" Pinheiro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine A. "Cathy" Pinheiro Obituary
Catherine A. Pinheiro, 79, of Denton, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton.

Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late August J. Littman and Anna Jurkofsky Littman.

She attended the schools in New Jersey and graduated with the Class of 1958

Cathy relocated to Maryland with her family and has been a resident of the Eastern Shore for over 40 years.

On October 4, 1958, Catherine married Ronald A. Pinheiro and together raised three sons. Mr. Pinheiro died January 9, 2008.

Cathy worked at Dorchester General Hospital for many years in the Laboratory Department.

Anyone who knew Cathy would describe her as a "Firecracker" very high spirited lady. She loved to listen and dance to old time rock and roll music. Cathy had a special relationship with all of her neighbors and when they would get together it was always a party.

She had a special place in her heart for her family. Cathy also had a love for animals, especially her collie mix dog named Buddy.

Cathy will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her three sons, Anthony "Tony" Pinheiro (Angela) of New Jersey, Phillip "Phil" Pinheiro and wife( Sammy) of Washington State and Richard "Rick" Pinheiro and wife ( Trish ) of Federalsburg, MD; grandchildren Richard "Lil Rick" Pinheiro, Jr., Taylor Pinheiro, Rebecca Ware, Danny Mooney and Kenny Mooney; great grandchildren Gavin, Bryce and Aleigha Mooney.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 beginning 2:00 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, with Rev. David Wooten, Jr. officiating.

A viewing and visitation will be held from1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Private interment will be held at a later date at White Marsh Cemetery, Trappe, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Cathy's name to Talbot Humane Society, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -