Catherine Elaine Brinsfield of Vienna, Maryland passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the age of 101. She was born on January 1, 1918 in Cambridge and was a daughter of O. Lee and Sallie Vickers Elliott of Cambridge, Maryland.
In 1934, she married Truitt Hicks Brinsfield, a farmer. In 1943, they moved to a farm on Rhodesdale Vienna Road, where they labored side by side until Truitt's death on June 26, 1976. They celebrated 42 years of marriage.
Catherine was active in church and community affairs. She was a member of Reids Grove Methodist Church, The Fork District Homemakers, the Nanticoke River Homemakers and AARP #1278. She held offices in each organization. She also volunteered at the Robin Hood Shop and was a member of the Dorchester General Auxiliary. For several years, she wrote Reids Grove News in the Daily Banner and the Democrat News.
Her employment included working for Rob Roy, Leggett's Department Stores and 18 years for Airpax. In each of these jobs, she became an outstanding and valued employee.
Catherine's real passion was her family. She loved preparing delicious home-cooked meals including fried chicken, yeast rolls, cinnamon buns, potato salad, sweet potato pie and grape jelly. Her freshly brewed iced tea was a request and always brought a smile on everyone's face who visited her on the farm.
Catherine loved family dinners, family reunions and church gatherings. Sharing food and fellowship was such a part of her life.
She loved sending and receiving cards and would save the cards to read again and again. Each card sent was selected because of the special meaning.
Endless hours were spent playing Skip-Bo with family and friends. She taught everyone to play and challenged them as soon as they sat at the kitchen table. Skip-Bo will always be the cherished card game.
Having grown up during the depression, Catherine learned to be very frugal- using money wisely and not being wasteful. She taught her children this philosophy and she continued that philosophy to the end.
An excerpt from a note to her family found in her file stated:
"Please don't cry when I am gone. You have made my life so pleasant. I love all of you" Mother
She is survived by daughter Elaine Daniel (Leonard), son Dr. Russell Brinsfield (Sandy), daughter Carole Furbush, two grandsons Ron Hughes (Karen) and Hugh Scott Brinsfield (Diana), five granddaughters Sharon Smith, Jennifer Trainham (Tim), Cathy Neal (Eric) and Amanda Fenstermaker (Phillip), fourteen great grandchildren Jake Hughes, Jessie Hughes, Tracey Avetisyan (Tigran), Samantha Andre, Courtney Smith, Casey Boone (Kyle), Megan Neal, Truitt Brinsfield, Taylor Brinsfield, Claudia, Naomi and Issac Fenstermaker, Ariel and Brianna Montgomery and one step-grandson Joey Neal and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband's parents preceding her death, her son, Dr. Truitt Brinsfield, Jr., son in law Ronald E. Hughes, daughter in law Diane Brinsfield Walton, granddaughter Jessica Montgomery, son in law Paul Furbush, sister Emma Elliott, brothers Lee, Russell and Edward Elliott and four infant brothers. She was the last of nine children.
Pallbearers will be Ron Hughes, Jake Hughes, Jesse Hughes, Hugh Scott Brinsfield, Truitt Brinsfield and Phillip Fenstermaker.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1 pm at Reids Grove United Methodist Church with Rev.'s Barbara Mills Neighoff and Mary Ann Farnell officiating. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12 to 1. Memorial contributions can be made to Reids Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Betty Wilson, 5314 Rhodesdale Vienna Road, Rhodesdale, MD 21659 or to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019