Catherine Harrison Wright of Preston, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on November 6, 2019. Born in Cordova, MD, the daughter of Samuel Clark Harrison and Mary Alice Harrison.
Catherine graduated from Hurlock High School in 1944 and then started a career as a secretary until the age of 72. She was an active member of Bethesda United Methodist Church.
She married Robert E. Wright, Jr. on October 17, 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband on February 5, 1994.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Maher (Mike), five sons, Robert E. Wright III (Vicki), Jeff Wright (Cindy), Ben Wright, Tim Wright (Sharon), and Mike Wright (Amy), a sister, Mildred Lewis, 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1pm at Bloomery Cemetery in Federalsburg, MD, with Pastor Linda Pevey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 155 Main Street, Preston, MD 21655.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Democrat from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019