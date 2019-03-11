CAMBRIDGE - Catherine "Kitty" Wingate Jones passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, March 10, 2019. She was born May 14, 1926 in Cambridge, MD, the daughter of the late Otto and Lula Mae Wingate.

Kitty went to Cambridge High School and played on the girls' basketball team. She had to go to work due to the death of her mother but later earned her GED.

She married William "Greaser" Jones who preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 1974. She worked at Phillips Packing Company, the State Hospital, and Rob Roy (boy's clothing manufacturer) for over 30 years until it closed. She then went to work at St. Clair in the cafeteria until 1996. She then took care of her grandchildren: Eric, Brian and Brad - full time. In addition, she sold produce in the summer and solicited help from Eric, Brian, Brad and Kane, along with any other child she could find. You could see her most anytime in the summer in the little white truck and then the big red one. She loved children and had nick names for many, one favorite was "tootie-fruiti"!

Kitty was active in the American Legion Post 91 Auxiliary from working bingo, American Legion Baseball, New Year's Eve dances, special occasion dances, wedding receptions and banquets. For many years, the Legion was where she spent the majority of her time. She was also involved in helping with the Flower Fair dinners for St. Paul's Church. And anytime there was someone in her circle of friends that needed something she was there to help in any way she could especially in the way of a fundraiser dinner. And you could see her around Cambridge selling those tickets!

Surviving is her only child, Elizabeth "Becky" Dennis and her husband Mark, of Cambridge; three grandsons: Eric (Rachel), Brian (Kellie) and Brad; one step grandson, Kane (Ryan); two great grandsons: Carter and Grayson (Eric and Rachel); two great granddaughters: Caroline and Delaney (Brian and Kellie); and one step great granddaughter, Peyton (Kane and Ryan). She dearly loved those five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents and husband, were her siblings: Elizabeth Livingston, Guy Willey, Ottalee Sneed; a nephew, Wally Sneed; and niece, Cathy Sneed Bramble.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 13, beginning 1:30 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge. Officiating will be Pastor George Wheatley and Rev. Christina Blake. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park, Cambridge. A visitation with family and friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019