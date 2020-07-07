Catherine Louise McAllen, 79, of Preston, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Kent Hospice Center in Chestertown.



Born June 13, 1941 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Grace Carson Stivers.



For many years she operated her own real estate office in Caroline County. She is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston and the National Association of Realtors. Cathy adored all of her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their extra curricular activities.



She is survived by four children; Colleen Johansen Fuchs, John M. Johansen of Preston, Jimmy C. Johansen of Preston, and Katie M. Parmer and husband Jeff; a stepson, Ryan McAllen of Greenville, South Carolina; ten grandchildren; Catherine Fuchs, Chase Fuchs, Andrea Johansen, John Garrett Johansen, Corryn Elizabeth Johansen, Gunner Magnus Johansen, Jamie Lynn Johansen, Jacob Parmer, Joseph Parmer, Jeffrey Parmer; a sister, Barbara Morroco and husband David of Clarksville, Maryland; several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Malcolm W. McAllen.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston. The family will also receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM. Funeral service will begin at 12:00PM. Masks must be worn in church. Flowers will be welcomed by the family.



Interment will follow in East New Market Cemetery.



Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.



