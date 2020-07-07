1/
Catherine L. McAllen
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Louise McAllen, 79, of Preston, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Kent Hospice Center in Chestertown.

Born June 13, 1941 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Grace Carson Stivers.

For many years she operated her own real estate office in Caroline County. She is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston and the National Association of Realtors. Cathy adored all of her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their extra curricular activities.

She is survived by four children; Colleen Johansen Fuchs, John M. Johansen of Preston, Jimmy C. Johansen of Preston, and Katie M. Parmer and husband Jeff; a stepson, Ryan McAllen of Greenville, South Carolina; ten grandchildren; Catherine Fuchs, Chase Fuchs, Andrea Johansen, John Garrett Johansen, Corryn Elizabeth Johansen, Gunner Magnus Johansen, Jamie Lynn Johansen, Jacob Parmer, Joseph Parmer, Jeffrey Parmer; a sister, Barbara Morroco and husband David of Clarksville, Maryland; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Malcolm W. McAllen.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston. The family will also receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM. Funeral service will begin at 12:00PM. Masks must be worn in church. Flowers will be welcomed by the family.

Interment will follow in East New Market Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zeller Funeral Home
106 Main Street
East New Market, MD 21631
(410) 943-3686
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved