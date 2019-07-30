|
|
|
Catherine Rosetta Skaggs Lowery of Chester, MD passed away on July 30, 2019 at her daughter's home in Grasonville, MD. She was 84.
Born on July 24, 1935 in Church Hill, MD, she was the daughter of the late Jerome Niles and Hilda Seward Skaggs. She attended school in Centreville until getting married on October 24, 1951 to Robert C. Lowery. They resided in Chester for a short time, until moving to Stevensville. In 1960, she began working for Perfect Garment until 1968 when she took a position as clerk at the Chester Post Office. Catherine retired in 1997. She was a member of the Bay Country Moose Lodge, Kent Island United Methodist Church, and past member of the Kent Island Yacht Club.
Catherine is survived by one daughter, Robin C. O'Donnell (Jim); one brother, Jerome Nile Skaggs; five grandchildren Trent; Tiffany; Troy; Chelsa; and Jacob; five great grandchildren, Erin; Chase; Michaela; Jayden; Tanner; and five great great grandchildren Blake; Brandon; Bo; Abigail; and Brant. She was predeceased by her husband Robert C. Lowery in 2007 and her son Jay Lowery in 2001.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11 am at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. Interment will follow in the Stevensville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Road, Centreville, MD 21617 or Chesterwye Center, PO Box 96, Grasonville, MD 21638
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019