Catherine (Cathy) M. Belknap of Coatesville, PA, formerly of Denton, MD,
passed away at home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was 88 years old.
Born in Auburn, NY on July 3, 1931, Mrs. Belknap was the daughter of the late Rodney Edward Moore and Wealtha Leah Jackson Moore. Her husband, Herbert D. Belknap, died September 24, 2008.
Cathy and her husband moved to Denton in 1971. In Syracuse, NY she was an Executive Secretary for Delavan's. When she moved to Maryland, she worked as an aide at Denton Elementary School and then became a Credit Manager for Preston Trucking. She retired in 1989. She was a member of the Caroline American Legion Post 29 Auxiliary.
Mrs. Belknap is survived by a daughter, Kim M. Belknap of Coatesville, PA;
two sons: Mark A. Belknap (Karyn) of Onancock, VA and Eric M. Belknap (Beth) of Sykesville, MD; five grandchildren: Clay, James (Jacqueline), Christopher (Ellie), Amanda (Luke), Allyson; and a sister, Betty Jean Wilson of Rochester, NY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael.
Funeral services will be held at 11:45 am on Monday, November 18th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit from 11:00 to 11:45 before the service. The interment will follow in the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD at 1 PM.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family requests sending them to the Boy Scout Troop 165, 121 Butler Drive, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019