Catherine Nichols Whitby passed away on January 6, 2020. She was 84.
A longtime resident of Easton, MD. She had a good career with C&P Telephone company.
She is survived by her sister Pearl Swann (Daniel) of Easton, MD and her niece Kathy Swann of North Myrtle Beach, SC. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Peggy Nichols, Ruth DiLeanardo and Ina Mae Kelley and her brother Buddy Nichols and her nephew Danny Swann.
Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020