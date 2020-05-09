Catherine Rose Kneessi of St. Michaels, died peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Talbot Hospice House, Easton, Maryland. She was 100 years of age and was preceded in death by Robert W. Kneessi, Sr., her beloved husband of 68 years.
Catherine is survived by two sons, Robert W. Kneessi, Jr. and his wife Nancy, Donald Kneessi, and his wife, Sharon, six grandchildren, Jeni Kneessi, Kristie Kneessi Conway, Michelle Iturrate, Ryan Everett Kneessi, Robert A. Kneessi, and Donald F. Kneessi, Jr., and eight great-grandchildren.
After high school, Catherine joined the chorus line at the Fox Theatre in Washington D.C. She chose not to move with the theatre to New York and took a position at the Treasury Department. In 1941, Catherine married Bob and had two sons. After the boys were grown, Catherine worked for many years at the University of Maryland Library. In 2001, she and Bob moved to St. Michaels. Catherine's favorite pastimes were gardening and bridge; she was an active member, for many years, of the St. Michaels Women's Club.
Private interment will take place at Old St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Cordova, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Catherine's memory to the Talbot Hospice House Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, Maryland 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 9, 2020.