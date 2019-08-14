|
Catherine Gibson Sherwood Butts was born on December 18, 1932 in Easton, Maryland to Oliver and Florence Sherwood. She was blessed to live 86 years of which 46 were spent with her loving husband Leon, whom she married August 18, 1962. After graduating from Moton High School, Easton, MD, she enlisted in the Women's Army Corp and served 3 years during the Korean War. After leaving service she worked for the Summit County Welfare Department in Ohio as a caseworker. Catherine was also an active member of Jack and Jill Inc. and the Alpha Phi Alpha wives social club. In 1971 Leon and Catherine relocated to Columbus, Ohio where she stayed home to care for her daughter. She is preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Florence Sherwood, husband Leon, daughter Emily, son Reginald, brothers Oliver and Harold Sherwood, Easton, MD, sisters Alice Mae (Juanita), and Ruth Sherwood Easton, MD. She is survived by daughter, Ellen, Columbus, OH; daughter-in-law, Aline, Stockton, CA; brothers, Earl and Herbert Sherwood, Easton, MD, Jacob (Marianne), Norman (Lola), and Stanley, Gary, IN; sisters, Marion Green and Florence, Easton, MD; grandsons Arthur, Patrick (Nancy) Gonzales, and Reginald Butts, Stockton, CA, Quentin Prater and Terrence Meadows, Columbus, OH; granddaughters, Dorothy Gonzales and Rene (David) Quintero, Stockton, CA; 19 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends, including special friend, Marva Allen. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. August 24, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 11261 Longwoods Road, Easton, MD 21601
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019