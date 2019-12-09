|
EASTON: A Memorial Mass for Catherine Y. McGinnis, of Easton, will be celebrated at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Easton on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 11 AM.
Mrs. McGinnis died at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center on December 7, 2019. She was 89.
Born in Baltimore, September 17, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Donald C. and Florence Forman Yealdhall. After graduating from Seton High School in 1948, she attended Mercy Hospital school of Nursing, graduating in 1951. As a registered Nurse, she worked at Mercy Hospital and the University Hospital. After her marriage in 1954 in Baltimore to Tydings O. McGinnis, an accountant, they resided Baltimore until moving to Easton in 1964 where he died in February of 1993. From 1970-1975 she worked as a nurse at a local nursing home and then did private duty nursing at Memorial Hospital at Easton until retiring in the early 1990's.
A member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Easton and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae Association, she enjoyed gardening, reading, and traveling.
Mrs. McGinnis is survived by a daughter, E. Lynn McGinnis or Preston; a son, Stephen T. McGinnis of New Freedom, PA; a sister, Patricia Y. McHahon or Baltimore and three grandsons, Wm t. McGinnis, Brian D. McGinnis and Michael L. Dillon; and one great grandson, Ryden E. McGinnis.
Inurnment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation 586 Cynwood Drive Easton, MD 21601 or to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church 7906 Ocean Gateway Easton , MD 21601.
Funeral arrangements are by the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home P.A., Easton. See www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019